Obiano Leads Osinbajo to UNIZIK for NALT Conference (Video)

MyNaijaInfo.com

Anambra State Governor has led Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the Campus of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka where he will be attending the opening ceremony of the 50th conference of The Nigerian Association of Law Teachers. See Photos, Watch Video:

The post Obiano Leads Osinbajo to UNIZIK for NALT Conference (Video) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

