“OBO Got You for Life!”: Davido is Building a New House for his Young Fan | Photos

Music star Davido is giving back to the society. Last month, he helped a little fan Utibe start school. Utibe was captured on camera singing Davido’s hit song “IF” despite being out of school. Today, Davido announced that he’s building a house for Utibe and his mother. He shared the photos below and wrote: “Utibe loving […]

The post “OBO Got You for Life!”: Davido is Building a New House for his Young Fan | Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

