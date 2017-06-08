Obong University Conducts Seminar On Quality Research.

A recent seminar was carried out at the Obong University in Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom State. The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Obong University in Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom State, Prof Udoudo Ekanemesang, has urged members of academia to renew their commitment to intensive research in order to engender innovative and homegrown solutions to problems bedevilling the …

The post Obong University Conducts Seminar On Quality Research. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

