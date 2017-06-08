Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obong University Conducts Seminar On Quality Research.

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

A recent seminar was carried out at the Obong University in Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom State. The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Obong University in Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom State, Prof Udoudo Ekanemesang, has urged members of academia to renew their commitment to intensive research in order to engender innovative and homegrown solutions to problems bedevilling the …

The post Obong University Conducts Seminar On Quality Research. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.