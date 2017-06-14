Ochowechi’s strike wins Matchday 22 VAT Wonder Goal

A 19th minute free kick by Remo Stars Salefu Ochowechi against Gombe United on Matchday 22 has won the Matchday 22 VAT Wonder Goal selection according to the result gotten from fans who participated in the voting.

Ochowechi;s strike was shortlisted alongside Mohammed Mohammed of ABS and Festus Umanah of Wikki Tourists. The three players had scored fantastic goals but Ochowechi’s free kick from over 30 yards which ended Remo Stars six-match winless streak picked more votes from fans who voted on the website to edge out Mohammed who was Twitter voting fans’ favourite.

Ochowechi picked up 80.6 percent of the 320 votes on the website, translating to 257 votes while Mohammed had 2.2 percent, just seven votes, with Umanah securing 17.2 percent, 55 votes.

But 45 percent of voters on the Twitter handle preferred Mohammed’s goal for ABS against Niger Tornadoes, given him a total of 89 of the 198 votes while Ochowechi got 32 percent of the votes, 63 votes and Umanah had the remaining 23 percent of the votes, amounting to 45 votes.

After the collation, Ochowechi secured a total of 320 votes and was followed by Umanah who polled a total of 100 votes while Mohammed’s tally was 96 votes.

Ochowechi thus becomes the third winner of the VAT Wonder Goal which commenced from Matchday 20. He will receive a prize money of N150,000, half of which is to be donated to a charity of his choice within the state where the club is domiciled.

Other winners have been Rivers United’s Ayo Saka and Akwa United’s Ubong Friday.

(NPFL)

