Odama death: justice must prevail –Gov. Ayade

By jeremiah Urowayino

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has vowed that the family of late Joy Odama must get justice in the murder case of their daughter.

Ayade made this disclosure over the weekend through his Special Adviser, Branding & Communications, Dorncklaimz Enamhe, while ordering a meeting of all stakeholders and lawyers from Cross River State to be headed by Kanu Godwin Agabi (SAN), former Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice to proceed with the case.

“Ayade is deeply pained by the gruesome murder of Odama that ill-fated day and has expressed high displeasure over the manner the case has been handled by the Nigeria police. He also vowed to fight for justice for late Odama and the killer brought to book”. Said Enamhe.

According to Enamhe , it is our responsibility as contained in the laws of Cross River State, that the government must defend citizens of the State anywhere in the world against any form of injustice and oppression,

“The Governor also promised to mobilise state resources to ensure the alleged killer is brought to book and justice given to the late Odama to serve as a deterrent to other evil- minded persons oppressing and killing innocent Nigerians” he added.

It would be recalled that the Cross River State House of Assembly led by Hon John Gaul Lebo last Tuesday passed a five-point resolution calling on the Attorney-General of the federation and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to constitute probe panel.

Also on Thursday at plenary in the House of Representatives, Hon Jarigbe Agom representing Ogoja/Yala federal constituency presented a petition requesting the house to summon the IG of Police and mandate him to begin in depth investigation into the gruesome murder of Joy Odama.

