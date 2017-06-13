Odemwingie first hat-trick in five years hands Madura United victory – NAIJ.COM
Nigerian striker Osaze Odemwingie scored his first hat-trick in five years to help Madura United secure a 6 – 0 win over Semen Padang. United, top of the log got a massive boost in their hunt for the Indonesian Liga 1 title on Monday. Odemwingie first …
