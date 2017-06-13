OFAB debunks links between diseases, GMO foods

By Oboh Agbonkhese

ABUJA—THE Open Forum for Agricultural Biotechnology, OFAB, have debunked claims linking Genetically-Modified Organism, GMO, foods with some diseases.

This was stated by the National Coordinator, OFAB Nigeria, Dr. Rose Gidado, while explaining the technology in growing food safe for human consumption.

Gidado said the issues argued by those who are against the GMO technology only exaggerate what they are not fully aware of.

Her words: “It is misleading for some civil society organisations and scientists to misinform the people that Genetically-Modified Organism, GMO, negatively affects human health with diseases.

“Some civil society organisations have been going around holding rallies and conferences to confuse people about the biotechnology we are talking about to improve agricultural practices in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

“The unfortunate part is some scientists have also aligned themselves with these people who do not understand the technology.

“GMO is not associated with any human diseases such as cancer, kidney issues and others as they claim. My question is was there no cancer, kidney, mental, skin and birth defect diseases before the biotechnology came into Africa?

“An effective communication strategy must be based on scientific facts, not hearsay to pass wrong information to the people, which have been the strategy of these anti-GMO groups.

“I want our people to understand that this technology is still under trial and not that it has been forced on farmers. Rather, we are sensitising the people about this technology.

“People should be careful with misinformation and propaganda spread by anti-GMO groups to create fear, outrage, anxiety and mistrust.

“Biotechnology is a modern science tool used by most countries to improve agricultural productivity, thereby eliminating hunger and ensuring food security for their populace.

“GMO is one of the components of biotechnology, which is a science tool used to engineer the genes of plants to make them behave in the manner of they were engineered for.”

According to her, the technology is all about science, evidence based, and important in contributing to the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

“The technology has the potential to solve the challenges of drought and insect pests, as well as enhance the nutritional value of crops. Improved agricultural technologies are needed with the Nigerian population on the rise.”

The post OFAB debunks links between diseases, GMO foods appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

