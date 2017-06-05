Officials say 22 passengers burnt alive in collision in northern India

Officials say 22 people were burnt alive when their bus collided with a truck in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh early Monday. Senior police officer Rohit Sajwar said that fifteen others were injured, six of them seriously, in the accident that took place near the Bareilly city. Sajwar said: “the diesel tank of the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

