Officials say 22 passengers burnt alive in collision in northern India

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Officials say 22 people were burnt alive when their bus collided with a truck in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh early Monday. Senior police officer Rohit Sajwar said that fifteen others were injured, six of them seriously, in the accident that took place near the Bareilly city. Sajwar said: “the diesel tank of the…

