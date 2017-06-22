Ogbeh lauds rising private agric finance as FAFIN closes at $65.9m

Federal Government’s initiative of a vibrant private sector-led agricultural financing in Nigeria has received a boost with the successful closing of the $ 65.9 million money under Fund for Agricultural Finance in Nigeria (FAFIN), a private fund initiated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD). This is to provide financial, capacity-building and technical assistance to selected Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the Nigerian agribusiness sector, and managed by Sahel Capital, an agribusiness-focused private equity firm.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

