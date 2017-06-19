Ogbeide: We can still win NPFL

lobi STarS head coach, Solomon Ogbeide has declared that his side still has an excellent opportunity of emerging champions in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season. Lobi Stars currently sit six points adrift of the leaders, Plateau United but Ogbeide says he expects his side to still challenge for the top prize at […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

