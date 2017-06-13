Pages Navigation Menu

Ogbonna Kanu Flies To The US To Welcome Child With Wife Laura Ikeji

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The younger brother to popular footballer Nnamdi Kanu and husband to fashion blogger Laura Ikeji is off to the United States to join his wife to welcome their child! Laura, the younger sister to popular blogger Linda Ikeji left last week and will be joined by her husband today!.. See below: Source: Instagram

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

