Ogbonna Kanu Flies To The US To Welcome Child With Wife Laura Ikeji

The younger brother to popular footballer Nnamdi Kanu and husband to fashion blogger Laura Ikeji is off to the United States to join his wife to welcome their child! Laura, the younger sister to popular blogger Linda Ikeji left last week and will be joined by her husband today!.. See below: Source: Instagram

The post Ogbonna Kanu Flies To The US To Welcome Child With Wife Laura Ikeji appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

