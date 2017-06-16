Ogoni hopes on indigenous oil company for devt

By Davies Iheamnachor

OGONI nationality in Rivers State, yesterday, disclosed that the hope of its people for the development of their communities lies with a new indigenous oil firm, Ogoni Hydrocarbon Company Limited, expected to commence operations in the area soon.

The Ogoni Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, OSCTR, stated this in Tai Local Government Area of the state, when the management of the indigenous oil company paid them a courtesy call on their planned investment in the area.

Speaking, Chairman of OSCTR, His Royal Majesty, Chief Godwin Gininwa, condemned oil companies that operated in the area for failing to develop Ogoniland, regretting that the oil companies exploited the people and left them devastated.

Gininwa said: “I am very pleased with the intentions of the firm for the development of Ogoni and creation of employment for our youths. We have everything but we are suffering in poverty. Our youths should be patient, we are trying to work out ways to ensure that they do not suffer in the midst of plenty.

“We want this company coming to help Ogoni in development. We will give you the needed support, what we want is just development. It has been difficult for us to live here as a people. We don’t want our children to continue in poverty. If there is any money you have to develop anywhere, please bring it and develop Ogoni.”

Vice Chairman of Ogoni Hydrocarbon Company, Chief Mike Nwidobie, said that the company will soon commence over $10 billion investment in Ogoni, adding that it will provide employment for over 150,000 youths of the area.

