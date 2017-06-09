Ogu: Eagles Can’t Afford Not To Beat Bafana Bafana

By Johnny Edward in Uyo:

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf:

Hapoel Be'er Sheva midfielder John Ogu says it is important the Super Eagles record a resounding win over Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo to help boost the confidence of the players, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

With the South Africans looking for their first competitive win over the Super Eagles, Ogu, 28, who is yet to make his first start for the Super Eagles under Gernot Rohr admits he is not expecting an easy game.

"I think it always important to win your first game in a qualifying series for a major tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations," Ogu told Completesportsnigeria.com here in Uyo.

"That will give you confidence to then go on and it also takes pressure off the coach and the team.

"It's won't be easy because they won't be pushovers. We have a young squad and only a win can give them more confidence going ahead."

Ogu is one of the five midfielders in the squad jostling for three positions in the starting line-up.

