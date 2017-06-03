Ogun 2019 : Guide your utterances, group tells Amosun

Ahead of the Ogun governorship poll in 2019, a civil society organization, Ogun Progressive Mandate (OPM), has cautioned the governor of the state, Mr. Ibikunle Amosun to desist from making inflammatory statements that is likely to overheat the polity.

In a statement issued by the Convener, Mr. Ahmed Bamidele, the group disclosed that the successor of any elected leader can only be determined by God.

“On the race towards the 2011 general elections, no one gave the current governor a chance, everyone’s thought was with the ruling party, due to its structure and federal might ,but when God acts, human would be in a confused state”

“Also, if he doesn’t understand the Lord’s doing on how he became Daniel’s successor, then he should probably understand how Yayaha Bello became a governor. All in all, one fact is sacrosanct, only God can anoint a successor for him”

Besides, the group added that the recent statement ‘imported politician’ being credited to the governor is an aberration to the prosperous sons and daughters struggling to make a living outside the state.

“For every success being recorded in the world, an Ogun indigene is associated with it. Only recently, an Ogun state born boxer, Anthony Joshua became victorious. If tomorrow he decides to contest, won’t he be regarded as a ‘Tokunbo’? ”

“In politics, our leaders must be careful in making utterances. Emotions must not overtake their sense of reasoning. While ‘Tekobo’ may be said to score cheap political points, it is worthy to note that every successful individual in Nigeria has tapped from the blessings of Lagos”

“Also enjoying the honey of Lagos is the current deputy Governor, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga, who is on leave of absence from the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, likewise the governor who became successful as a chartered accountant in the centre of excellence”

Finally, the group appealed to the governor to complete all abandoned projects he initiated in the state, alluding to it as the best legacy he can be remembered for.

