Ogun GUBER: APC chair throws weight behind Adeola

ABEOKUTA—The Ogun Central Senatorial Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Hon Kunle Adesina, has thrown his weight behind the speculated governorship ambition of a Senator representing Lagos West , Senator Solomon Adeola , popularly called Yayi ahead of the 2019 election.

Addressing party members at the residence of another APC chieftain and a former member of the House of Representatives Hon. Segun Osibote in Ijebu Ife in Ogun East at a Ramadan ceremony, Adesina said it is only fair and just that Ogun West aspirant gets the ticket for governor this time around.

He said the governorship position has been monopolized by Egbas(Central) and Ijebus(East) over the years ,describing Senator Adeola as a highly qualified and experienced aspirant with good record of service in political offices.

The post Ogun GUBER: APC chair throws weight behind Adeola appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

