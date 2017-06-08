Ogun lawmakers urge Amosun to fix roads

Members of the Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday appealed to Gov. Ibikunle Amosun to urgently fix major roads in their various constituencies.

The members made the appeal at a special plenary to mark the second anniversary of the 8th Legislature at the assembly complex in Abeokuta.

The Majority Leader, Mr Adeyinka Mafe, said his two-term representation at the assembly would be a failure if the Emuren-Ogijo Road in Sagamu Local Government Area is not completed by the end of the current administration in 2019.

He said: “I appreciate God and Gov. Ibikunle Amosun for the past two years.

“My people want me to continue to talk to the governor to fix Emuren-Ogijo Road as soon as possible and I want to say that my years in the assembly will be a failure if that particular road is not fixed.

“The governor should please save my career. The governor came to Emuren to promise the people and we believe he will fulfil his promise.”

Mrs Juliana Akintayo (PDP – Yewa South), also appreciated God for his faithfulness and the people of her constituency for their support and understanding.

Akintayo commended the state governor for the massive infrastructural development going on across the state.

She, however, called on the governor to put smiles on the faces of people in her constituency by fixing the Ilaro – Owode Road, which is at the border.

The Speaker, Mr Suraj Adekunbi, rolled out the achievements of the assembly and commended the lawmakers for contributing their quota to the development of the state .

He said that the state legislature would would to have cordial relationship with the executive arm.

The speaker promised to convey the agitation of the legislators to the governor for accelerated consideration.

He said that the house of assembly needed financial autonomy to smoothly and effectively discharge its duties and responsibilities without fear or favour.

Adekunbi said the assembly had passed two private member bills and eight executive bills, while 118 of 126 motions had become resolutions of the House.

