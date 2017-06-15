Oh Dear, This Benoni Restaurant Is Offering Free Blow Jobs For Father’s Day

Of all the shooters one could offer for free on Father’s Day, a Benoni-based restaurant chose that one.

Advertising a “Great Rib & Prawn Combo Deal for only R89”, Tsunami Beach Restaurant / Bar offered a “FREE Blow Job shooter” as well.

We couldn’t help but share the special with y’all, just in case you find yourself that side of the world this weekend:

Craig T with the live music – don’t miss out!

Take a look at this thread of comments on the post:

Oh dear.

Are we dealing with a mild case of knowing your audience, or were no f*cks given when the idea popped into someone’s mind and the whole office laughed hysterically, just to avoid a debate on the pros and cons of being appropriate?

We don’t really care, because we would rather go full class and sit down for a superbly cooked steak with a complimentary Stella Pint at HQ.

With performances by Jerry Liberty as well as giveaways throughout the day, including an all-inclusive trip to the Nedbank Golf Challenge, you wouldn’t want to have lunch anywhere else this Sunday for Father’s Day.

Doesn’t that sound better? Indeed.

You can read more about HQ’s Father’s Day plans here, and let’s try to leave anything sexual out of it.

[source:facebook]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

