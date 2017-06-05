Oh No! Ivory Coast Midfielder, Cheick Tiote Collapses & Dies During Training In China
His agent Emanuele Palladino confirmed the death of his client in a short statement and asked for the privacy of the player’s family to be respected.
“It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises”.
“We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”
“We ask for all your prayers.”
The midfielder in February 2017 departed for Chinese second-flight side Beijing Enterprises for an undisclosed fee.He represented his country 52 times and played at both the 2010 and 2014 Fifa World Cups.
Demba Ba and others have taken to social media to mourns
