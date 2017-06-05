Oh No! Ivory Coast Midfielder, Cheick Tiote Collapses & Dies During Training In China

Ivory Coast and former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has died aged 30.He collapsed during a training session with the Chinese League One side Beijing Enterprises on Monday. He was subsequently rushed to local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His agent Emanuele Palladino confirmed the death of his client in a short statement and asked for the privacy of the player’s family to be respected.

“It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises”.

“We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

“We ask for all your prayers.”

The midfielder in February 2017 departed for Chinese second-flight side Beijing Enterprises for an undisclosed fee.He represented his country 52 times and played at both the 2010 and 2014 Fifa World Cups.

Demba Ba and others have taken to social media to mourns