Oh No! See Heartbreaking Photos From A Deadly Explosion That Struck In Chinese Kindergarten, Leaving Man Dead

An explosion has struck the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China killing seven and injuring 66. The blast struck at 4.50pm today at Chuangxin Kindergarten in Feng County, Xuzhou as parents were waiting for their children to finish school.

A street vendor who saw the blast occur told reporters: ‘Many could be dead.’

According to state media, two people died at the scene while five died later in hospital.

Images from the scene posted to social media show children and adults lying on the ground, some of them bleeding.

Video footage shows the injured being brought into a local hospital.

A local shop owner told Sohu: ‘At around 5pm, we heard a blast and thought it might have been a gas explosion at a nearby food vendor. Many people could be dead.’

