Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ohanaeze reacts as Arewa youths ask Osinbajo to facilitate Igbo exit – The Punch

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Ohanaeze reacts as Arewa youths ask Osinbajo to facilitate Igbo exit
The Punch
The coalition of northern groups, including the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, which gave Igbo residents in the North three-month ultimatum to leave the region, has written to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to facilitate the process of allowing Igbo
Northern Group Writes Osinbajo, Urges Him to Allow Biafra RepublicTHISDAY Newspapers
Arewa Youths To Osinbajo : Allow Igbos have their BiafraPulse Nigeria
Drums of warNigeria Today
TheCable –Naija247news –BuzzNigeria.com –Nigerian Bulletin
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.