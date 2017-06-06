Pages Navigation Menu

Oil Dealers strike: Fayose disgracing Ekiti people- Faparusi – Vanguard

Oil Dealers strike: Fayose disgracing Ekiti people- Faparusi
A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and governorship aspirant in Ekiti state, Bamidele Faparusi, has berated Governor Ayodele Fayose over the lingering fuel crisis in the State. Faparusi & Fayose. Faparusi while reacting to the
