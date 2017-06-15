Oil falls to $46, Nigerian cargoes face competition – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Oil falls to $46, Nigerian cargoes face competition
The Punch
Global oil benchmark, Brent crude, extended its decline on Wednesday as it fell to a seven-month low after data showed an unexpectedly large weekly build in United States' petrol inventories. The dip in oil prices came on the heels of the projection by …
'Oil price may hit $51 per barrel'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!