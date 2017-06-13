Oil lifts before surprise US crude build – NEWS.com.au
|
THE BUSINESS TIMES
|
Oil lifts before surprise US crude build
NEWS.com.au
Oil prices have settled higher after OPEC detailed supply cuts around the world, but the cartel also said overall production rose in May, and crude stayed well below $US50 a barrel despite the modest recovery. Following the close, crude prices slipped …
When OPEC Met to Extend Cuts, Output Rose Most in Six Months
US oil output hampering market: OPEC
Oil Lower on OPEC Report that Market Will Rebalance Slowly
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!