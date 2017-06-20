Pages Navigation Menu

Oil price rises to $44.58, still threatens 2017 budget benchmark – Vanguard

Oil price rises to $44.58, still threatens 2017 budget benchmark
OIL price, which dropped below Nigeria's 2017 benchmark price of $44.50 per barrel, weekend, has leaped from $44.38 to $44.58 per barrel in the international market. Prices have trended downwards in the past two weeks as a result of increased shale oil …
OPEC oil price downTrend News Agency
OPEC oil price upMENAFN.COM

all 3 news articles »

