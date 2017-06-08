Oil rises off one-month lows struck after surprise stock build – Business Insider
Business Insider
Oil rises off one-month lows struck after surprise stock build
TOKYO (Reuters) – Crude futures edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday following heavy losses in the previous session after official data showed that U.S. inventories rose for the first time in 10 weeks, reawakening concerns over a glut. U.S …
