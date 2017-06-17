Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OJB Anniversary, Fans Download ‘The Question’ Song with Etnik – Naija247news

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

OJB Anniversary, Fans Download 'The Question' Song with Etnik
Naija247news
Ace musician, OJB Jezreel's anniversary was celebrated in Lagos amidst a large crowd of emotional fans o June 14. The late musician did not leave his fans without a parting gift as the legendary producer poured his heart out in a duet with his prodigy

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.