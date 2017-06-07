OK Go Did A TED Talk And It’s Very Entertaining [Video]

Say what you want about their music, because we’re really not bothered, but you at least have to give OK Go respect for their music videos.

Their work on ‘Upside Down and Inside Out’ is top notch (HERE), and ‘Here it Goes Again’ has now been viewed more than 36 million times on YouTube (HERE).

So where do they get their inspiration from, and what makes them tick? TED Talk time:

Where does OK Go come up with ideas like dancing in zero gravity, performing in ultra slow motion or constructing a warehouse-sized Rube Goldberg machine for their music videos? In between live performances of “This Too Shall Pass” and “The One Moment,” lead singer and director Damian Kulash takes us inside the band’s creative process, showing us how to look for wonder and surprise.

In case you want more info before you commit, this from Nerdist: Throughout the discussion, OK Go’s Damian Kulash talks dreamily about how he tries to “find” ideas that relate to one another instead of simply thinking of them in a vacuum. Of course, this would not be an OK Go performance without some sort of presentation so the rest of his bandmates dutifully hold up visual aids as Damian rhapsodizes about the creative process of the band (these include posters of the lead singer’s childhood bedroom and his wife). It’s a really great look into the inner workings of their minds; their thought process plays out much like the Rube Goldberg machine in “This Too Shall Pass.” Plus they play a few of their songs live, so what’s not to like? What’s not to like – treat yourself: Pretty dope,right? [sources:tedtalks&nerdist]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

