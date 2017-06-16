Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Okagbare Falls Short Of IAAF Worlds Long Jump Entry Mark In Oslo – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Okagbare Falls Short Of IAAF Worlds Long Jump Entry Mark In Oslo
Complete Sports Nigeria
Reigning Nigeria sprint queen Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor leapt a rather pedestrian 6.48m at the Oslo Diamond League meeting Thursday evening to place seventh in the final classification. The former African 100m record holder at 10.79 seconds …
Video: Long jumper completely unfazed after her wig goes flying offSports Illustrated
Blessing Okagbure : Olympic medalist caught in embarrassing wig mishapPulse Nigeria
Long jumper loses wig during Diamond League in OsloWide World of Sports
Newshub –Yahoo7 Sport
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.