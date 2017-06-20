Pages Navigation Menu

Okorocha calls for upgrade of FMC, Owerri, to teaching hospital

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has appealed to the Federal Government to upgrade Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, to a teaching hospital. Okorocha made the appeal in Owerri on Tuesday when the Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, visited the centre to inaugurate six newly built projects. Okorocha, represented by the Deputy Governor, […]

