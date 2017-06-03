Okorocha sacked commissioners, LG chairmen over sit-at-home success – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Saturday condemned the sacking of Commissioners and Local Government chairmen in the 27 council areas of Imo State by the state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, alleging that the action was because of the success of the sit-at-home order in the state. In a press statement made available to our […]

