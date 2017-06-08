Okowa Assures Of His Administration’s Commitment To Fulfilling Electoral Promises

… Commissions More Projects

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has assured Deltans of his administration’s commitment to fulfilling his electoral promises.

According to the Governor, “the promises that we made during the electioneering campaign period, gradually, we are fulfilling them.”

The Governor gave the assurance during the commissioning of internal roads in Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North local government area yesterday (07/06/17).

Governor Okowa who was accompanied on the commissioning cum inspection of projects by his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro and other top government functionaries, also, commissioned and inspected projects executed by his administration in Ika South local government area of the state.

The Governor and his team, inspected, dualization of Asaba/Okpanam road section II, construction of Joseph Ebolo and Madonna School road, commissioned Ogbani road, Hezua road, Council road in Akwukwu-Igbo, inspected the dualization of old Lagos-Asaba road, Agbor, commissioned Charles Street, Alisimie/Oza-Nogogo road, Odion/Odi/Igumbo street, Idumu-Oza/Alihiagwu/Oki road and inspected Abavo circular road construction.

“We will continue to do our best, all that we need is your prayers,” the Governor said, adding, “we are committed to the construction of roads because of its huge socio-economic benefits to the people.”

Earlier at the Palace of the Obi of Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North Local Government Area, HRM Obi David Azuka, Governor Okowa assured the people of his administration’s commitment to making the town a befitting local government headquarter, disclosing that contract for the total rehabilitation of Akwukwu-Igbo Grammer School have been awarded.

Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government Council, Hon. Louis Ndukwe in an address during the commissioning exercise, said, “it is heartwarming that our son and brother is meticulously and evidently meeting with his electoral promises to Deltans.”

In an interview with journalists, Governor Okowa assured residence of Asaba that flooding in the area as a result of rain will soon be a thing of the past, disclosing that while it will involve huge capital to check the flood, his administration was determined to control the flood which is being done in phases.

