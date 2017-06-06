Okowa becoming one of Nigeria’s best govs, aide boasts

By Onozure Dania

WARRI—SENIOR Special Assistant to Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Political Matters, Mr. Matthew Opuoru, has said that the governor’s achievements in the first two years of his administration and his laid out development plan for the people of Delta State in the years ahead, “indicate that he is on the way to becoming one of the best governors in Nigeria.”

Opuoru, who stated this against the backdrop of the several roads and other infrastructural projects initiated and commissioned by the governor as part of activities to mark his first two years as Chief Executive of Delta State, said: “Governor Okowa’s ability to achieve so much with limited resources, is a clear indication of his ingenuity.”

The governor’s aide and frontline Urhobo political leader in Warri South Local Government Area of the state, said that apart from visible massive road construction across the three senatorial districts in the state, Dr. Okowa has greatly boosted education via the construction of new schools and renovation of existing educational facilities.

According to Opuoru, as part of measures to diversify the economy of the state, the Okowa administration has created thousands of agro-allied and other skill acquisition employment for youths through the YAGEP and STEP programmes.

He implored Deltans to continue to support Okowa in his quest at improving the healthcare, infrastructural, agricultural and human capital needs of both Deltans and non-Deltans living in the state.

The post Okowa becoming one of Nigeria’s best govs, aide boasts appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

