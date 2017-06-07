Okowa gets kudos for good governance

Delta State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Kingsley Emu, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his initiatives which have progressively transformed all sectors of the state.

He said that the Okowa administration has performed creditably within two years in the areas of massive infrastructure development, peace building, revolution in health and education sectors, sports, open door policy in governance and prudent management of financial and material resources.

“We have also done well in youth empowerment, human capital development, investment drive, micro- credit loans to market men and women, cooperative societies, youth start-up packs for young entrepreneurs under the various vocational training and skills acquisition programmes of the SMART agenda and prosperity for all Deltans mantra,” he said.

Emu spoke in Asaba, when he received the newly appointed Executive Assistant on Communication to the State Governor, Mr Fred Oghenesivbe, in his office, in continuation of the aide’s familiarization visits to top government functionaries, heads of departments and agencies in the state.

He said that Okowa was not interested in running a “Father Christmas” government and had made it clear to members of his cabinet, ab initio, that he wants to reduce poverty significantly through short and long term socio-economic plans within the lifespan of his administration.

Adding that the SMART agenda was the oxygennated blood pumping life into all sectors of the state economy to guarantee prosperity for all Deltans.

“This administration within two years was able to decongest the state labour market by creating over 24,000 jobs directly and indirectly through the Job Creation Office, Ministry of Works, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship and Skills Training Entrepreneurship Programmes (YUGEP and STEP), as Deltans are engaged on a regular basis in both skilled and unskilled jobs at construction sites across the three senatorial districts.

“Under the aegis of its Production and Processing Support Programme, PPSP, segment of the broad mandate of the Job Creation Office, the administration has given active support to investors, mainly farmers, to re-kit their holdings.

“At the last count, 815 farmers have benefited from the PPSP initiative. Besides, the Okowa administration has equally undertaken the following; distribution of tractors at great subsidy to 18 cooperative groups; distribution of outboard engines and fishing gears to 18 cooperative groups, distribution of fingerlings, feeds and cash support to 100 fishery farmers, the distribution of improved cassava cuttings, fertilizer and cash to 475 farmers.

“Distribution of 200 day old chicks, feeds and cash each to 10 poultry broiler farmers, distribution of 200 layers, feeds and cash each to 50 poultry layers farmers, distribution of 10 growers, feeds and cash to 50 piggery farmers and the provision of seedlings, cash and agro-chemicals for 40 tomato farmers. This administration has done so much in terms of boosting agro businesses and our youths have been deeply involved in these various STEP and YAGEP programmes, the acute economic recession notwithstanding.”

The post Okowa gets kudos for good governance appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

