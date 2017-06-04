Okowa greets Utuama as He joins septuagenarian’s club

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated immediate past Deputy Governor of Delta State, Prof. Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN, as he turns 70 years on Monday June 5, 2017, describing him as a committed patriot, astute administrator and a leader of impeccable disposition.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Charles Aniagwu, noted in a statement on Sunday that Prof. Amos Utuama is a loyal and committed patriot whose invaluable service to Deltans will remain indelible in their hearts.

Aniagwu quoted the Governor as saying: “It is with profound joy that I write on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, to express very warm felicitations to you as you join the septuagenarian’s club.

“In the course of life, you have touched a lot of lives, from impacting knowledge as a law teacher, to serving as the Chief Law Officer and later as Deputy Governor of our dear state, you have indeed shown that you are born to serve and you served the state and the nation passionately.

‘’Your charisma, exemplary life, and commitment to the growth and development of our dear state have been acknowledged by Deltans of all walks of life”.

“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His continued guidance, protection and provision for you in the past 70 years of a life of forthrightness and outstanding patriotism with which He has blessed you.” The Governor stated.

The post Okowa greets Utuama as He joins septuagenarian’s club appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

