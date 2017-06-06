Okowa grieves as Fortune Ebie dies at 79

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed sadness over the death of topnotch estate dinosaur, Sir Samuel Parma Ogoefuna Fortune Ebie who died on Sunday in Lagos at the age of 79 years.

In a condolence statement in Asaba on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa noted that the late Founder and President of Estate firm of Fortune Ebie & Co. has shaped and impacted positively into the Nigeria Estate for several years.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with the Ebie Family of Agbor – Alidinma, the Ika nation over death of one time head of Onu Ika, Sir S. P. O. Fortune Ebie.

“Sir Ebie contributed immensely towards the develpment of Nigeria’s housing sector while at Federal Housing Authority, Shelter Afrique and Zenith Bank Plc where he served as a Director and contributed immensely to the banks magnificent and meteoric rise to prominence.

The Governor further noted that Sir Fortune Ebie’s contributions to the development of the Ika nation was quite remarkable adding that the late Ebie was a great Ika patriot and a doyen of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers profession.

“The passing away of Sir Fortune Ebie at this moment is no doubt a great loss to the family, the Ika nation, Deltans and the Nigeria Institute of Estate Surveyors and Values as his advice and wise counsel was most needed by all. He was a man of integrity who led the Onu Ika with humility and passion to the admiration of all and faced life challenges with courage and determination.

“We have lost a great Ika patriot and doyen of Estate Surveyors and Valuers. His death has left us with a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill,” He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched in several ways”, he said.

Governor Okowa prayed God Almighty to grant the family and all who mourn his demise the fortitude to bear the loss.

The post Okowa grieves as Fortune Ebie dies at 79 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

