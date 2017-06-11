Okowa Kicks Against War In Nigeria

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has kicked against anything that will cause war in the country.

Speaking on Sunday at the 2nd anniversary thanksgiving service of the 6th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly held at the Living Faith Church, Asaba, Governor Okowa said, “in this time, we don’t need another war, it is time for us to think and reflect on the past and build a greater, more united country.”

“Nigeria needs God to survive; by the grace of God, Nigeria is one and will remain as one,” he said, adding, “Christians should continue to pray for the country, we don’t want to see war.”

He reiterated, “it is time to reexamine ourselves, examine our homes and to think of our existence; we need to reflect on things we do as parents and what we are inculcating into our children because, as parents, we must build in our children the knowledge of God for us to have a better society.”

At the thanksgiving service which was attended by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, traditional rulers, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori took the first reading with all the legislators in attendance.

Governor Okowa who commended the DTHA for a successful anniversary, observed that the legislators have been very diligent in serving God and diligent in working with him to serve Deltans.

“I believe that Lord has been very faithful to you and you have worked very diligently with God and has worked very diligently with me,” the Governor stated, reiterating, “we deserve to give Him thanks and praise and I am glad that all the members of the House of Assembly are here to serve God; if you don’t look up to God and trust in Him, you are going to have problems.”

Earlier in a sermon, Pastor Julius Oyinloye stated, “thanksgiving is expression of peace in our lives, thanksgiving is the will of God, giving Him thanks is application for more.”

The post Okowa Kicks Against War In Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

