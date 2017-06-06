Okowa mourns death of UNFPA Director, Babatunde Osotimehin

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has mourned the sudden passing away of the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin.

In a statement issued in Asaba on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa lauded the invaluable contributions of the former Health Minister to the development of the Nigeria health sector.

Governor Okowa noted that Prof Osotimehin, a renowned global public health leader, is globally known for his contributions on sexual and reproductive health, as well as his work on HIV/AIDS when he served as NACA DG.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I mourn with the Osotimehin family, UNFPA and NACA over death Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin.

“Prof Babatunde Osotimehin will be remembered for his advocacy on the welfare of pregnant women in Nigeria as well as improving the lives of women and young people by promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights”.

“As UNFPA Executive Director, Prof. Osotimehin led the organization’s efforts on HIV prevention, especially among adolescents and young adults, promoting safe sex and protections and ensuring that women and adolescent girls receive HIV prevention and sexual and reproductive health services”.

Governor Okowa further added that “Prof. Osotimehin contributed immensely to Nigeria’s AIDS response as Minister of Health and as the Director General of the National Agency for the Control of HIV and AIDS, NACA.

“We have lost a committed health professional and a valued advocate of young people,” the governor said.

The post Okowa mourns death of UNFPA Director, Babatunde Osotimehin appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

