Okowa Says Quality Education Should Not Be Compromised – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Okowa Says Quality Education Should Not Be Compromised
Vanguard
GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said government should not compromise on quality education for the youths. Speaking Wednesday in a separate town hall meetings for the people of Uvwie and Ughelli South local government areas at the PTI …
2019: In Delta State youths are taking over – Enejeta
I'm not owing LG workers ―Okowa insists
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!