Okowa’s Aide urges youths to acquire skills

The Political Aide to Delta State Governor on Special Duties (Media), Ossai Ovie has said that Delta State Youths needs skills to empower themselves.

Ossai made this known while addressing youths yesterday at Asaba, Delta State.

According to Ossai, in a bid to curb unemployment in Delta state, the Political Aide on Students Affairs, Com. Ezekiel Okoh and the office of Special duties (Media) to the Governor have decided to take the Okowa’s Smart Agenda of Job Creation to Students. The programme tagged: Even a professor needs a skill, is to sensitise the students on the need to get a skill despite their field of study.

The Programme will hold in all tertiary institutions in the state, starting with College of Education, Warri, on the 5th of July, 2017.

“The reason why many technicians earn more than some university graduates is because the technicians acquired more practical skills than theories, unlike the graduates who were taught theories mainly while in the university” Ossai said

He also commented Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration for initiating the job creation office which the state government has used to empowered over 20,000 youths in the state.

” The era of relying on white collar jobs is over, youths required skills to survive in the society ” he added.

The post Okowa’s Aide urges youths to acquire skills appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

