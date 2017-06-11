Pages Navigation Menu

“Ole, Ole”; Angry Residents Shouts At Dino Melaye As He Arrives Kabba, Kogi (Photos)

Yesterday, Some Kogi indigenes said they no longer want want Senator Dino Melaye as their representative. They begun the process of trying to recall the federal lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial zone as they filed the register to effect their intention.

Today, senator Dino Melaye and his convoy were greeted with insults as the lawmaker arrived Kabba, a town in Kogi state. The residents who gathered on the high way were heard shouting ‘Dino, Ole’ – a word used to describe a thief.

Watch Video

