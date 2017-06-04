Olivier Giroud : My Future Is With Arsenal

Olivier Giroud has dismissed speculation linking him with a move away from Arsenal and targeted winning the Premier League title with the Gunners.

“I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of Marseille,” he told French TV show Telefoot. “But my future is in the Premier League. I still have titles to win. After the FA Cup, we will go for the league title. That’s my goal.”

Giroud was often overlooked this past campaign as Arsene Wenger preferred to play Alexis Sanchez in a central role before Danny Welbeck then returned to fitness to play up front, though Sanchez continues to be linked with a move away this summer.

Arsene Wenger ended speculation about his own future earlier this week by signing a new two-year contract to remain in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

The post Olivier Giroud : My Future Is With Arsenal appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

