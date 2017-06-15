Olubadan, chiefs back Ajimobi on Olubadan chieftaincy law review

The move by Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi to review the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration got a boost yesterday.

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji and members of the Olubadan-in-Council endorsed the move.

The governor, on May 19, inaugurated a seven-man judicial commission of ienquiry, headed by a retired High Court judge, Justice Akintunde Boade, to review the chieftaincy declaration and other related chieftaincies in Ibadan land.

The royal father, who spoke at the end of a meeting with the governor at the Governor’s Office, said he and his chiefs supported the review.

The monarch noted that it would bring development to the ancient city.

Olubadan said: “Our visit (to the governor) today (yesterday), as you can see, is to put paid to the rumours and misgivings about the review of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

“We have come to show our sincere support to the governor and to let him know that we are on the same page with him as the review is for the progress of Ibadan and its people.”

Also, the Otun Olubadan, Chief Lekan Balogun, who was among the two high chiefs who sued the governor over the matter, attributed his action to what he called communication gap.

Balogun said: “Change is the only constant thing in life. There is nothing that is above change. All the furore, which resulted from government’s move, was due to communication gap but that has been resolved now.

“Life is dialectical; things must be changing and we must all be growing with it. The government is quite right to have set up machinery to look into the law and see how it can be made better.

“We believe it is a welcome development, especially with the kind of governor we have who is keenly interested in the growth and development of Ibadan land.”

The high chief said the benefits inherent in the review were many, adding that the Olubadan would henceforth enjoy the company of beaded crown chiefs whenever he has any outing.

This, he said, would raise the status of Ibadan as one of the most important cities in Yoruba land.

Balogun added: “The benefits to be derived from the review are enormous. Even if we don’t want to pre-empt the future, we will wait till things are resolved fundamentally. But we know that Olubadan will no longer be moving alone any longer.

“Of course, there will be high chiefs with the nomenclature of obas. But the Olubadan won’t be on his own anymore. When royal majesties (in other cities) go out, they are always in company with beaded crown obas.”

