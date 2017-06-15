Pages Navigation Menu

Olubadan, Ibadan High Chiefs make u-turn, back Ajimobi on 1957 Chieftaincy law review

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

The move by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State to review the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration has received a boost as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and members of the Olubadan-in-Council have endorsed the move. Ajimobi had on May 19, inaugurated a seven-man judicial commission of inquiry, headed by a retired High Court […]

