Olymics Athlete, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor’s Wig Falls Down During Long Jump

Nigeria’s Olympic Jumper, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor lost her wig while on a long jump at Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday evening.

The Beijing 2008 Olympic silver medalist jumped the 6.21 meter mark when she noticed the error and picked back her wig.

A bancarse la humedad, mientras no te pase lo mismo que a la buena de Blessing Okagbare en la @Diamond_League #

