Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Olymics Athlete, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor’s Wig Falls Down During Long Jump

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Olympic Jumper, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor lost her wig while on a long jump at Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday evening.

The Beijing 2008 Olympic silver medalist jumped the 6.21 meter mark when she noticed the error and picked back her wig.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

A bancarse la humedad, mientras no te pase lo mismo que a la buena de Blessing Okagbare en la @Diamond_League #

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.