Omare-led IYC faction rejects reconciliation c’ttee report

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE Eric Omare-led faction of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, IYC, has rejected the Chief Joshua Fumudoh-led Ijaw Eminent Persons Committee set up by Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State to resolve the crisis rocking the IYC, saying that it has rather caused further division among Ijaw youths.

The committee, which was set up to reconcile the two factions of the IYC to achieve a unified IYC, on Wednesday, recognised the Okrika, Rivers State convention which produced the Roland Pereotubo-led executives to the chagrin of the Omare-led faction.

Omare, whose executives were elected at the Burutu, Delta State, convention, in a statement yesterday, said that the Chief Fumudoh-led Ijaw Eminent Persons Committee, instead of reconciling the two factions, had succeeded in causing further division in the IYC by recognising the Okrika faction of the IYC without taking into account its position.

He said: “This decision was premeditated and height of injustice. The role of the Elders Committee was to reconcile the two factions and not to assume the role of a court of law by legitimizing one faction. It is only a court of law that can pronounce on the legality or otherwise of the two conventions that gave birth to the two executive councils of IYC.”

