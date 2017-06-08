Omawumi Signs With Jay Z’s Roc Nation

Nigerian Musician, Omawumi has inked a deal with hip hop icon Jay Z’s Roc Nation label, as she just made this news known via an announcement which included her album release date. She shared the artwork for her new album titled, ”TIMELESS” with the Roc Nation logo, which was placed at the top of the …

The post Omawumi Signs With Jay Z’s Roc Nation appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

