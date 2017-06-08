Pages Navigation Menu

Omawumi to release 3rd studio album ” Timeless” June 22, 2017 – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Omawumi to release 3rd studio album " Timeless" June 22, 2017
Pulse Nigeria
In an earlier interview, Omawumi talked about how the concept of the album title came about, explaining that she was not bound by time or trends during her process of making the album. "I played with different genres, I went to a place where time doesn
Anticipate! Omawumi's New Album “Timeless” is dropping this June & We've Got the ScoopBellaNaija

