Omawumi to release 3rd studio album ” Timeless” June 22, 2017 – Pulse Nigeria
|
BellaNaija
|
Omawumi to release 3rd studio album " Timeless" June 22, 2017
Pulse Nigeria
In an earlier interview, Omawumi talked about how the concept of the album title came about, explaining that she was not bound by time or trends during her process of making the album. "I played with different genres, I went to a place where time doesn …
Anticipate! Omawumi's New Album “Timeless” is dropping this June & We've Got the Scoop
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!