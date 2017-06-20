Pages Navigation Menu

Omeruo set for Chelsea return

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Sports

NIGERIA international Kenneth Omeruo has confirmed that he will be returning to his parent club, Chelsea. The 23-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Alanyaspor – making 26 league appearances for the club. “For now, I’m a Chelsea player. I’ve only been out on loan,” Omeruo said on Own Goal […]

