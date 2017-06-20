Omeruo set for Chelsea return

NIGERIA international Kenneth Omeruo has confirmed that he will be returning to his parent club, Chelsea. The 23-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Alanyaspor – making 26 league appearances for the club. “For now, I’m a Chelsea player. I’ve only been out on loan,” Omeruo said on Own Goal […]

