Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Omeruo won’t blame Rohr for dropping him for Awaziem – TVC News

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


TVC News

Omeruo won't blame Rohr for dropping him for Awaziem
TVC News
Image result for Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has refused to criticise the decision of coach Gernot Rohr to drop him for Chidozie Awaziem in Nigeria's 2-nil loss to South Africa. Awaziem was preferred …
AFCON 2019: Eagles'll qualify -OmeruoNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.